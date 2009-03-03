Escatec Switzerland to lay off 41 in Heerbrugg

The EMS-provider Escatec, which belongs to the Malaysian Escatec Group, will lay off 42 employees at its facility in Herrbrugg, Switzerland.

The company, which is currently employs 270 employees in Herrbrugg, has suffered a sharp decline in orders. The layoffs will mostly affect production staff, the Rheintaler reports. In November, the company already laid off 20, because of a lack in order inflow.



Together with the workers' representation, the company has already drawn up a social plan, which among other things helps with job search and offers a financial compensation for older and long-standing employees, the report continues.