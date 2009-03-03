HMS Höllmüller receives order from CIREP

The German equipment manufacturer HMS Höllmüller will be supplying 8 installations of the ComTech line to the French circuit board manufacturer CIREP.

Against the current negative trend in the printed circuit board industry, the German company's tender was accepted at the turn of the year by the French Cire Group. "We will be supplying eight machines of our ComTech series with short delivery times to the French circuit board manufacturer CIREP. This is our largest European order so far in 2009", states Joe Kresky, managing director of HMS Höllmüller.



Delivery of the lines is tentatively set for the beginning / middle of March with a quick production start-up.