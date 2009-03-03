Electrocomponents lay off in Corby, UK

Electrocomponents, which trades as RS Components, is to lay off around 320 employees in Corby, Northamptonshire, UK.

While to company announced the layoff of 90 temporary and 280 permanent staff, it also declared to create 50 new positions in Corby. Elcetrocomponents is to redeploy staff where possible, a BBC report states. This is part of a worldwide cost-reduction plan, which is to save £15m in costs. Additional measures include that management bonuses were cancelled and salaries were frozen.