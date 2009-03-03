Dell plans to expand in Poland

The CEO of Dell Poland, Maciej Filipkowski, said that the company does not plan to reduce staff numbers; instead the company is planning to expand the number of employees in Poland.

After the company has transferred the production from Ireland to Poland, the company will hire several hundred additional employees in the country. According to Mr. Filipkowski, Poland could benefit from the current economic crisis to some extent. Currently Dell has 2000 employees at its plant in Lodz and an additional 200 at its Polish headquarters in Warsaw.