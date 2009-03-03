TDK-Lambda to layoff 45 in UK

TDK-Lambda is to layoff 45 staff at its facility in Ilfracombe, due to lower orders caused by the recession. Around half of the 300 stronge workforce is already on shortwork.

Around half of the 300 stronge workforce is already on shortwork, but the company has started consultation on Monday. The facility seeks to reduce capacity and headcount due to low order levels, a BBC report states. The company is looking for voluntary redundancies, but all compulsory redundancies would be effective from early April.