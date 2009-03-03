SRI in Top5 of European EMS-providers by 2012

Already on December 1, 2008, the local management team of SRI Radio Systems GmbH has taken over the Durach location via means of Management Buyout. The company now pursues the ambitious plan to be placed within the Top5 European EMS-providers by 2012.

After the sale of the company – which belonged to Nokia Siemens Network - SRI will belong 100% to the newly founded SRI Holding AG in the future, which was set up by the six local management team members. To continue the successful path of the company and to avoid possible job losses, SRI will place themselves in the market as an independent company. Martin Kampmann referred to as Diergardt and Matthias Wist explained: “We have never been in the red and our figures will not be in the red in the future.”



Specialist for electronic products

SRI - has not only been able to establish themselves as an extremely efficient electronic volume manufacturer but also as a competent partner for NPI (New Product Introduction) during its time as an independent company under the Nokia Siemens Networks umbrella. Since the beginning of the year 2000 the company has consistently pushed forward the introduction of Lean Manufacturing within electronic manufacturing and was awarded with the "Best Factory"-Award in 2005.



SRI stands for speed, reliability and innovation

The strong commitment of the employees to the company greatly supports this. The main focus is on team work which plays an important role as it impacts not only the quality but also the overall success of the company. When realizing custom-fit and customer specific solutions the intention should always be to be a step ahead of the market and to openly face any new challenges in the process.



By the year 2012 SRI is convinced that it will have a pride place as one of the top 5 European EMS-providers thanks to its innovative designs and a continuation of the trust the customers have already shown to SRI. “Our Vision is to work closely with our partners to enable us to shape our joint future together and to ensure long-term success”, according to Bernhard Rindt, Communication, Marketing & Sales, within SRI.