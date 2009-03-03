BEA Systems cut 500 jobs at US electronics manufacturing plant

UK-based BEA Systems plans to cut 500 jobs at its aircraft electronics manufacturing plant in Irving, US over the next 18 months.

The employees were informed at the Irving facility last week that around 85% of the manufacturing at the Irving facility will be transferred to two other facilities. After these layoffs, the facility in Irving will have approximately 125 employees left, said tradingmarkets. According to spokeswomen at the company, BEA Systems will place as many employees from the Irving facility into other BAE units, while others will receive severance packages.