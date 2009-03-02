New JUKI distributor for the Hungarian market

Danutek Kft, a fast growing distribution and customer support company serving the surface mount industry in East and Central Europe is covering since February 2009 the Hungarian market for JUKI products.

Danutek is well established in the distribution of capital equipment and service support to Eastern and Central Europe. Altus, supporting the UK and Ireland, is a sister company of Danutek. Danutek has a demonstration centre in Hungary, and locally placed engineers in Hungary, Czech & Slovak Republics, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Ukraine. This dense network of service points enables Danutek to offer its customers a rapid 24 hours on site response. JUKI is looking forward to a successful business cooperation with Danutek Kft.