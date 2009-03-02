Arrow to name Michael Long CEO

US distributor Arrow Electronics, Inc. has will Michael Long chief executive officer. Long will succeed William Mitchell, who has been chief executive officer since 2003.

Mitchell will remain as executive chairman through December 31 to ensure a seamless transition. Mitchell has been chairman since 2006.



Long has been with Arrow since 1991, and most recently served as president and chief operating officer and a director of the company since March 2008. Long previously served as senior vice president of Arrow and president of the company's Global Components business. Prior to that, he served as president of its Global Enterprise Computing Solutions business.