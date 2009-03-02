Flextronics negotiates sale of factory building

EMS provider Flextronics is in the middle of negotiations with potential buyers of its former factory building in Östersund Sweden.

According to real estate officer Bosse Lindwall, the dialogue is positive however nothing is yet completed. The plan is to sell the entire building including the plot. Up until today it has only been possible to use the building for production. Flextronics has applied for a change in the regulations for what the building is to be used for.



Flextronics closed the production in the building which was previously owned by Solectron. The main part of the production was shipped to Ericsson.