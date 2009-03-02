Schweizer Electronic cuts jobs

German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronics has continued to reduce staff numbers. In recent weeks, the company has laid off 75 employees and a corresponding social plan was agreed on.

The facility in Schramberg, Germany will be operated in the future with 650 employees, reported NRWZ. The facility in Dunning is to be completely closed. All remaining staff in Dunning will be transferred to the main facility. "Through compining the two facilities, certains levels of the hierarchy are no longer required. The layoff also affect higher ranking positions," Rigo Züfle, personnel manager at Schweizer Electronics, explained in the report.



This was already announced in December last year, but were now officially confirmed.