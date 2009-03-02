Electrolux and Whirlpool to lay off in Italy

Both companies are to lay off several hundred workers at their Italian facilitites. Electrolux is to lay off 400 staff and Whirlpool 431 employees.

Electrolux is to lay off 400 staff at its production facility in Friuli, the facility in Scandicci - which currently employs 370 staff - is to be sold and the employees at its facility in Susegana are put wage compensation for two years.



Whirlpool is to lay off 431 employees at its production facilities in the Lombardy region.