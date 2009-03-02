Electronics Production | March 02, 2009
Spansion with bankruptcy protection
The US-based chipmaker Spansion has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The company announced $2.4 billion and assets of $3.8 billion as of the end of the 3Q/2008.
Last week, the company - a 2005 spin off by Advanced Micro Devices - announced plans to reduce its workforce by 35%. "Given our focus on Spansion's future, management and the Board have concluded that chapter 11 provides the most effective means for Spansion to preserve its business, meet its post-petition obligations and maintain customer confidence and continuity while we complete this restructuring," said President and CEO John Kispert. "At the same time we will continue to explore opportunities for a strategic transaction to ensure that we are doing all we can to maximize value for our stakeholders."
The decision to seek chapter 11 protection was made in consultation with an ad hoc consortium of holders of Spansion's $625 million Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2013. Spansion continues to be actively engaged in constructive discussions with this ad hoc consortium for the development of a plan of reorganization that would permit Spansion to emerge quickly from chapter 11 in a stronger financial and competitive position and for the continued exploration of multiple proposals from multiple parties seeking a strategic transaction.
The company believes that its current and anticipated cash resources will be sufficient to pay its expenses and maintain its business operations while it explores and implements options to address its long-term cash needs. Among other things, the company is in discussion with the ad hoc consortium about providing a debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facility, while also simultaneously pursuing other options intended to provide the company with additional liquidity for its long-term cash needs.
As previously announced, on February 9, 2009, Spansion's Japanese subsidiary, Spansion Japan, voluntarily entered into a proceeding under the Corporate Reorganization Law (Kaisha Kosei Ho) of Japan to obtain protection from its creditors as part of the company's restructuring efforts. None of Spansion's subsidiaries in countries other than the United States and Japan are included in the U.S. or Japan filings.
The decision to seek chapter 11 protection was made in consultation with an ad hoc consortium of holders of Spansion's $625 million Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2013. Spansion continues to be actively engaged in constructive discussions with this ad hoc consortium for the development of a plan of reorganization that would permit Spansion to emerge quickly from chapter 11 in a stronger financial and competitive position and for the continued exploration of multiple proposals from multiple parties seeking a strategic transaction.
The company believes that its current and anticipated cash resources will be sufficient to pay its expenses and maintain its business operations while it explores and implements options to address its long-term cash needs. Among other things, the company is in discussion with the ad hoc consortium about providing a debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facility, while also simultaneously pursuing other options intended to provide the company with additional liquidity for its long-term cash needs.
As previously announced, on February 9, 2009, Spansion's Japanese subsidiary, Spansion Japan, voluntarily entered into a proceeding under the Corporate Reorganization Law (Kaisha Kosei Ho) of Japan to obtain protection from its creditors as part of the company's restructuring efforts. None of Spansion's subsidiaries in countries other than the United States and Japan are included in the U.S. or Japan filings.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments