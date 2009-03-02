Flextronics to lay off in Singapore

The EMS-giant is to layoff 100 staff at its Woodland operations in Singapore, as part of its restructuring measures.

The company has negotiated with the union before announcing the layoffs. Channel NewsAsia reports that the affected were mostly technical staff. However, the report also states that around 70% of the facility's staff (280 in total) were actually affected and that each worker was handed a compensation package tied to their duration of service.