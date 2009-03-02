Intel to invest in Ireland

Intel is to invest around €50 million in its Irish oprations. The company is to add a further 134 staff at its R&D facility in Shannon, Ireland.

The job additions are scheduled over the next 4 years and will increase staff numbers in the Shannon facility to 300. This comes as interesting news for Ireland, as the company has recently announced the layoff of 5000-6000 worldwide staff. The latter also include the layoff of 200-300 staff at its operations in Leixlip, Ireland (evertiq reported).



Source: The Register