EU raids Intel offices

Intel offices in England, Germany, Spain and Italy have been raided by European Commission as part of an investigation into possible antitrust violations.

Intel subsidiaries in Europe, chip distributors and computer makers were raided by European Commission and local officials on July 12 as part of an investigation into possible antitrust violations, according to a Reuters report. Competing semiconductor maker AMD said that Intel is paying distributors and pc-manufacturer to favour its products. Intel said that it believes its business practices are legal and fair.