Mouser Electronics opens UK Customer Service Centre

Mouser Electronics has opened its second European Customer Service Centre in High Wycombe, England. Last year, Mouser opened customer service centres in Munich and in Israel.

The new office will cover the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway and the company is pursuing an aggressive roll out plan of other global offices, including more in Europe in 2009.



“Mouser is known for its broad-based product line, unsurpassed customer service, and stream-lined warehouse operations,” said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Vice President Europe. “We continuously offer customers the most innovative products and latest technologies for their new design projects. With the opening of our new United Kingdom office, our customer base will benefit from customer support services which have become accepted as exemplary in North America and other regions in our market. ”



In January 2000, a new kind of partnership was forged when Mouser Electronics became a subsidiary of TTI. This combination of resources offers a complete solution for customers and suppliers. With Mouser's efficiency of small-quantity order fulfillment, products are delivered quickly for design-in during the prototype stage of R&D, and then transitioned to TTI for global production quantities. This complete solution is unique in the electronics distribution industry.