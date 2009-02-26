Elvia PCB to manufacture in Tunisia

Elvia PCB Group is continuing its development. Pursuing its strategy by proposing a ‘complete offer’ to its customers, Elvia PCB Group has invested in a new manufacturing facility in Monastir, Tunisia.

Elvia PCB Group acquired this facility in Q1 2008, and subsequently invested about 2 million Euros in a new automated production line. The new facility “CIV Tunisia” is totally operational since 15th January 2009, and has a production capacity of 60.000 m² of PCBs per year.



The technologies manufactured in Monastir are entirely complementary to those manufactured by the other facilities of Elvia PCB Group ; single-sided, double-sided with plated through holes and progressively 4 and 6 layer boards. The Monastir facility has benefited from the technical experience of Elvia PCB Group for the implementation of its quality system and for the guarantee of excellent environmental standards.



Bruno Cassin, the CEO of Elvia PCB Group, commented “our customers expect us to support them with initiatives allowing them to defend their competitive advantage. With our facility in Tunisia, we can compete against Chinese costs, and furthermore we propose a more dynamic offer, facilitating communication, safer for procurement, with wellcontrolled quality and currency stability.”



Less than 2 hours from France by plane “we feel at home”in Tunisia. “Europe cannot move entirely to Asia without causing in the short or medium term a permanent rupture. I believe in a strong partnership between Europe and the Maghreb in order to promote growth in the electronics industry. We are convinced that this facility will achieve considerable success, given the significant advantages versus the chinese competition and the fundamental benefits for our customers.