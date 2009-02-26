Nokia eyes laptop industry

Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia is considering to enter the laptop business, CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo told Finnish YLE. This was the first official confirmation to rumours that have been flying around since last year.

He believes that mobile phones and PCs are converging and that this development is to become very fast. "Today we have hundreds of millions of people who are having their first Internet experience on the phone. This is a good indication," the CEO continued in saying.



Nokia has also agreed with staff at its facility in Salo, Finland on temporary layoffs during 2009. "Temporary layoffs (will) last on average five weeks. Depending on the units, they vary from 3 to 7 weeks," a Nokia spokesman was cited in a Reuters report in saying. As reported earlier, Nokia announced to initiate temporary layoffs fot the entire staff on a rotational basis for up to 12 weeks. The temporary layoffs were to ensure the uninterrupted production and work at the facility.



The Salo facility is the last major handset production facility in Western Europe after Nokia closed its Bochum, Germany facility last year.