Plastic Logic builds new Tech Centre

Pastic Logic, a UK-based developer of plastic electronics and One NorthEast (ONE), the Regional Development Agency for the North East, announced today that planning permission had been granted for a new 30,000sq ft Technology Centre.

The Centre will be built in NetPark, a technology park in Sedgefield, County Durham. Construction is expected to start in 4Q 2005, with the new Centre coming on-stream in the first half of 2007.



Plastic Logic develops and exploits new manufacturing processes which combine the power of electronics with the pervasiveness of printing. The company's technology enables new product concepts in a wide range of markets including displays and sensors.

