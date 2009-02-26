Schweizer Electronic shows considerable improvement in 2008

PCB | February 26, 2009
Highlights from 2008
• 5% increase in turnover in the 2008 financial year – despite fourth quarter sales crisis
• Industrial sales doubled
• Photovoltaic sales up 300%
• 90% of sales growth achieved in high-value circuit board technologies
• EBIDTA margin before special effects: +7,4% in 2008 after –1,2% in the prior year
• Liquidity over EUR 23 mln.
• Non-recurring items and provisions for further cost reduction measures burden the 2008 result
• 11% increase in new orders in 2008
Successful Turnaround
In the first instance, the portfolio measures led to a strengthening of Schweizer Electronic. Industrial electronics sales rose by 113% to EUR 30.7 mln compared to the prior year. The largest portion of this development was due to photovoltaic sales. As a result, the ratio of automotives reduced to 57% in the overall turnover (prior year: 67%).
In addition, the subsequently realised restructuring and cost reduction measures had a positive effect. Schweizer Electronic increased the productivity of its personnel by 10%, achieved clear savings in other operating expenses and consolidated its German production capacities earlier than planned. The first three quarters were characterised by a steady improvement in revenues. The operating result was thus above expectations.
Effects of Economic Crisis put Dampener on Fourth Quarter
The economic crisis also had a negative effect on Schweizer Electronic in its fourth quarter results, despite a rapid implementation of counter-measures. These included shortened working hours since the 1st of November 2008.
Schweizer Electronic in 2009
Schweizer Electronic will continue to implement its strategic plan unabated:
• Expanding product lines by sourcing supplies from low-cost countries
• Developing and strengthening the professional resources in sales
• Own distribution channels for major customers in automotives and industrial electronics as well as customers in small and medium-sized business
• Further developing innovative solutions such as an RFID-based measuring instrument for temperature monitoring in sensitive application areas (incl. blood products).
Schweizer Electronic has a robust balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of 33% as well as a debt ratio of 2.0. Liquidity of EUR 23.1 million consists of cash funds and unutilised lines of credit. Neither the complete, mint-condition machinery, nor the industrytypical high level of receivables, is financed by leasing or factoring. Supplier invoices are, in principle, discounted.
Schweizer Electronic shows considerable improvement in 2008
In 2008, Schweizer Electronic succeeded in not only developing sales volumes (up by 5% compared to the prior year), but also succeeded in strengthening productivity and qualitative growth, despite unfavourable economic conditions during the second half-year.
Highlights from 2008
• 5% increase in turnover in the 2008 financial year – despite fourth quarter sales crisis
• Industrial sales doubled
• Photovoltaic sales up 300%
• 90% of sales growth achieved in high-value circuit board technologies
• EBIDTA margin before special effects: +7,4% in 2008 after –1,2% in the prior year
• Liquidity over EUR 23 mln.
• Non-recurring items and provisions for further cost reduction measures burden the 2008 result
• 11% increase in new orders in 2008
Successful Turnaround
In the first instance, the portfolio measures led to a strengthening of Schweizer Electronic. Industrial electronics sales rose by 113% to EUR 30.7 mln compared to the prior year. The largest portion of this development was due to photovoltaic sales. As a result, the ratio of automotives reduced to 57% in the overall turnover (prior year: 67%).
In addition, the subsequently realised restructuring and cost reduction measures had a positive effect. Schweizer Electronic increased the productivity of its personnel by 10%, achieved clear savings in other operating expenses and consolidated its German production capacities earlier than planned. The first three quarters were characterised by a steady improvement in revenues. The operating result was thus above expectations.
Effects of Economic Crisis put Dampener on Fourth Quarter
The economic crisis also had a negative effect on Schweizer Electronic in its fourth quarter results, despite a rapid implementation of counter-measures. These included shortened working hours since the 1st of November 2008.
Schweizer Electronic in 2009
Schweizer Electronic will continue to implement its strategic plan unabated:
• Expanding product lines by sourcing supplies from low-cost countries
• Developing and strengthening the professional resources in sales
• Own distribution channels for major customers in automotives and industrial electronics as well as customers in small and medium-sized business
• Further developing innovative solutions such as an RFID-based measuring instrument for temperature monitoring in sensitive application areas (incl. blood products).
Schweizer Electronic has a robust balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of 33% as well as a debt ratio of 2.0. Liquidity of EUR 23.1 million consists of cash funds and unutilised lines of credit. Neither the complete, mint-condition machinery, nor the industrytypical high level of receivables, is financed by leasing or factoring. Supplier invoices are, in principle, discounted.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments