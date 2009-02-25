Dr. Harald Wack named “President of Zestron Worldwide”

Zestron has appointed Dr. Harald Wack to President of Zestron's worldwide operations. “I am extremely proud to transfer the global responsibility to my son effective January 1st, 2009”, said Dr. O. K. Wack during a recent interview.

“During the last 7 years he has shown the ability to run this company after building Zestron America’s operation almost from the ground up. His appointment is in line with our company’s plan to move to the next generation”, he added. For Zestron’s European and Asian operations Dr. Harald Wack relies with great confidence on the support of the teams headed by Ralph Hoeckle.



Zestron has remained a family owned company and this transition is a necessary step towards a younger and even more dynamic management team. During his recent address to all Zestron employees, Dr. Harald Wack indicated his visions for the company, including his objective to continue doubling Zestron’s revenues every 10 years. The latter will be accomplished through Zestron’s continued focus on niche markets combined with an unprecedented level of technical innovation, technical support and aggressive marketing.