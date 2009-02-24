Celestica to lay off in Czech

EMS-provider Celestica is to lay off around 110 staff at it facility in Ráječko, Czech Republic.

Celestica is to lay off around 110 employees during the first quarter of 2009. However, the company's Czech executive Vlaďka Kozakova said that there could be more layoffs, but the decision will depend on market demand.



The Celestica site in the Czech Republic is located in the village of Rajecko approximately 50 kilometres from the Southern Moravian city of Brno. The facility provides Printed Circuit Assembly, Full Systems Assembly, and Repair Services to the IT, telecommunications, networking, and memory industries.