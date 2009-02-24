Magellan to open UK operations

Magellan, designer of high technology power electronics and renewable energy equipment, will open its UK manufacturing and marketing operations in Birmingham.

The company has been looking at Europe and the UK and believe that there is a potentially large market for Magellan. The company will initially employ 10 staff, but intends to triple this number within the next three years, reports the Birmingham Post. Magellan manufactures and supplies advanced, high reliability AC and DC power systems for sensitive radar installations, switchgear, emergency lighting, hospital theatre lighting, oil and gas equipment and mining equipment.