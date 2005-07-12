AT&S to expand automotive focus

In order to reduce its dependence of the telecom sector, Austrian based PCB manufacturer, AT&S plans to increase its presence on other markets.

AT&S plans to expand to the industrial sector and car part production in order to reduce its dependence on telecommunications. AT&S CEO Harald Sommerer told German daily Boersen-Zeitung that he also hoped for further growth of the company's activities in the field of telecommunications.

