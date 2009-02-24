Fujitsu to lay off and cut PC lines

Fujitsu considers cutting product lines, reorganise factories and slash jobs within its PC business after acquiring the Siemens part of its former joint venture.

Fujitsu has no immediate plans to sell the loss-making consumer PC business, Tatsuo Tomita, a senior executive vice president, is cited in a Reuters report in saying. Fujitsu is set to acquire the 50% stake of former partner Siemens in April this year. FSC is currently the biggest manufacturer of PCs and employs around 10,500 wordwide staff - with the majority being in Germany.



Fujitsu now considers restructuring - such as quitting low-end products and the reorganisation of manufacturing bases. Even job cuts are on the cards; if seen necessary, the report continues.