EMS in Bulgaria - Growth opportunities in a recessionary environment

Bulgaria offers a good potential for growth of electronics manufacturing and contract manufacturing services. However, high inflation rates have been a cause of concern, especially amidst the economic slowdown impacting Bulgaria's growth as a potential hotspot in the latter half of the last year.

Electronics manufacturers look forward to a positive turnaround with more market opportunities in the country in the second half of 2009, thanks to the Bulgarian government's support, reports market researcher Frost & Sullivan.



"The Bulgarian government has decided to lower investment thresholds and offer more incentives to electronics manufacturers investing in high unemployment regions in the country. These economic reforms in the wake of the economic slowdown have been an attempt to lower the impact of this crisis on the Bulgarian economy. Hence, Bulgaria is expected to be one of the largest avenues for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in South-East Europe in the coming years," observes Harish Natesan, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan Electronics & Security group.



Image source: Elcoteq