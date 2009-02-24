Assembléon and Yamaha Motors extend partnership

Pick & Place equipment manufacturers Assembléon and Yamaha are renewing their 20-year old trade partnership. The agreement – the longest running in the automatic assembly business between a European and Japanese company – is broadening to give Assembléon global dealership for Yamaha machines outside Asia.

The co-operation between the two companies started in 1988, with Assembléon marketing Yamaha's CSM 46 and CSM 60 Pick & Place machines in the USA and Europe. Since then, the partnership has resulted in the introduction of several new systems and technologies, including this year’s launch of two major new product lines. These are the MC (Modular Compact) Pick & Place range and, in a new venture for Assembléon into the screen printer market, an advanced stencil printer. With many placement defects actually being caused during screen printing, the introduction will help Assembléon to maintain its record for the lowest defect-per-million figures in the industry.



20 years of mutual trust and co-operation

André Papoular, Assembléon's new CEO, said: “I am delighted to sign this new agreement with Yamaha so soon after joining Assembléon. The relationship with Yamaha is based upon more than 20 years of mutual trust and sharing of process expertise and experience. This further cooperation will help us create an even stronger market proposition, and with an ever closer match between equipment portfolios. The partnership will also enhance the ability of both companies to adapt to the fast changing market environment and requirements, offering shorter response times and higher flexibility to our customers.”



“The combined machine ranges give our customers a one-stop shop for automatic assembly equipment” he continued. “Assembléon and Yamaha have learned much from each other over the last 20 years. We have gained a deeper development and process expertise, and better knowledge of customer needs. The renewed partnership will lead to even more cooperation in new markets.”