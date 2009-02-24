Lego expands former Flextronics facility in Hungary

Denmark-based toymaker Lego is to invest into the former Flextronics facility in Nyíregyháza, Hungary.

The company will invest a double-digit million euro into the Nyíregyháza / Hungary; a facility bought from its former outsourcing partner Flextronics in December 2008. Lego is to expand and redesign the injection moulding operations at the facility.