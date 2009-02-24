SmtXtra opens new sales office in the UK

SMT equipment and spares parts supplier SmtXtra has officially opened its new sales office in the UK and appointed Anthony Little as Sales Manager.

SmtXtra Sales Director Susan Szabo commented “In order to support and further develop our customer base outside Central and Eastern Europe we have taken the important decision to open an international office based in the UK. Miss Szabo also added “Anthony’s appointment further strengthens our growing multilingual sales support team.” This will be the third office this young company has opened in the past year, with more new offices planned later in the year.