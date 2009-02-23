NEC to close Angers facility by mid-2010

The Japanese company has scheduled the close down of its facility in Angers, France for the 2Q of 2010.

The company had announced earlier this month, that it plans to exit the PC business and wants to scale down production at the site. This means that 387 jobs will be cut in France - 334 of which in Angers. The facility currently employs 362 staff. A team of technical staff (28) are said to remain, reports usinenouvelle.