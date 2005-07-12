Zuken Helps MESDIE Research Project

Zuken, the engineering consulting company, was chosen as the EDA vendor representative to participate in a major multinational research project, MESDIE (microelectronic EMC system design for high density interconnect and high frequency environments).

Zuken was selected for its specialist knowledge in EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) simulation and modeling. The aim of the project was to research modeling for new chip sets, dedicated high density interconnect (HDI) and package modules for applications facing EMC/noise and system integration in the telecommunications, automotive, consumer and multimedia sectors.



MEDEA, the industry-initiated pan-European program for advanced co-operative research and development in microelectronics, embarked on the multinational MESDIE project, that involved in total around 200 man years over three years. By working in partnership with companies such as Airbus, Alcatel, Bosch, Infineon, Continental, Philips and ST-Microelectronics, the project has begun forming the basis of methods of modelling and simulation at the system design level. Zuken played an important role in this research by advancing new technology concepts for EMC related modelling of power ground systems for various off-chips structures, at both the HDI and board level. Although the MESDIE project came to end in May 2005, the success has already resulted in talks about extending the research and development in this area.