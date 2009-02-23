Andus invests in process optimisation

PCB | February 23, 2009
How did 2008 develop for Andus? Have you seen effects from the automobile crisis weakening the business?
It was actually quite good. We have already started a restructuring process at Andus Electronics in 2Q/2007 and in 2008 we were finally able to operate in a good net income area. The slowdown of the world economy in 2008 was not really what we had wished for. However, we are not strongly affected, as we have established a very good market diversification through our customers.
Has the financial crisis, the economic slowdown affected the business strategy at Andus?
Andus has already started to prepare for the economic slowdown in autumn 2008. We have already initiated adequate cost saving measures for 2009. Other measures will be finished shortly.
Do you plan investments in 2009?
One year ago, we have implemented a 3-year-investment plan and we are currently working on the realisation of an ERP-project. Other investments will be realised in accordance with the current market development, meaning that we might stretch everything out a little.
In which areas will you invest?
A further optimisation of the process chain; details are not yet ready to be announced.
How about staff numbers?
Our staff numbers have been stable over the last few years and we do not plan to change those. The average period of employment at Andus is quite high. Our customers with High-Tech requirement are able to profit from our steady know-how.
In which industry segments does Andus operate?
Andus focusses on the manufacturing if high-quality PCB-prototypes and small series in all available technologies. It may sound paradoxical, but the rich variety of PCB-technologies is our core competency. Besides multi-layer with inlying vias and microvias, Andus is also manufacturing flex- & starr-flx PCBs. For 10 years now, we also operate in the area of impendanz-controlled substrates, such as high-frequency material. Very sought after are PCBs for thermanl management at the moment.
Does Andus plan to explore new industry segments?
Andus has a very good reason not to get too dependent on one specific market segment and we will not change that philosophy. However, and that might surprise you, we want to increase the percentage of automotive in our portfolio. Each crisis also offers chances. We always talk about the glass being half-full and never half-empty.
Does Andus have plans for expansion abroad?
For a manufacturer of fast prototyping such as Andus, expansion is only a matter of distribution. We do want to expand in this area, receiving more orders from countries within the EU. If you were asking in respect of a relocation of production, than – No – we do not have plans for that.
Thank you for the interview.
Andus invests in process optimisation
evertiq talked to Dr. Lehnberger, CMO at German PCB manufacturer Andus, what effects the general slowdown of the world economy had on the company. Andus already started a restructuring process in 2007 and is now able to counteract the current economic downturn with new investments.
How did 2008 develop for Andus? Have you seen effects from the automobile crisis weakening the business?
It was actually quite good. We have already started a restructuring process at Andus Electronics in 2Q/2007 and in 2008 we were finally able to operate in a good net income area. The slowdown of the world economy in 2008 was not really what we had wished for. However, we are not strongly affected, as we have established a very good market diversification through our customers.
Has the financial crisis, the economic slowdown affected the business strategy at Andus?
Andus has already started to prepare for the economic slowdown in autumn 2008. We have already initiated adequate cost saving measures for 2009. Other measures will be finished shortly.
Do you plan investments in 2009?
One year ago, we have implemented a 3-year-investment plan and we are currently working on the realisation of an ERP-project. Other investments will be realised in accordance with the current market development, meaning that we might stretch everything out a little.
In which areas will you invest?
A further optimisation of the process chain; details are not yet ready to be announced.
How about staff numbers?
Our staff numbers have been stable over the last few years and we do not plan to change those. The average period of employment at Andus is quite high. Our customers with High-Tech requirement are able to profit from our steady know-how.
In which industry segments does Andus operate?
Andus focusses on the manufacturing if high-quality PCB-prototypes and small series in all available technologies. It may sound paradoxical, but the rich variety of PCB-technologies is our core competency. Besides multi-layer with inlying vias and microvias, Andus is also manufacturing flex- & starr-flx PCBs. For 10 years now, we also operate in the area of impendanz-controlled substrates, such as high-frequency material. Very sought after are PCBs for thermanl management at the moment.
Does Andus plan to explore new industry segments?
Andus has a very good reason not to get too dependent on one specific market segment and we will not change that philosophy. However, and that might surprise you, we want to increase the percentage of automotive in our portfolio. Each crisis also offers chances. We always talk about the glass being half-full and never half-empty.
Does Andus have plans for expansion abroad?
For a manufacturer of fast prototyping such as Andus, expansion is only a matter of distribution. We do want to expand in this area, receiving more orders from countries within the EU. If you were asking in respect of a relocation of production, than – No – we do not have plans for that.
Thank you for the interview.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments