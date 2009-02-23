Welsh Panasonic jobs at risk

The Japan-based electronics giant confirmed that 139 jobs at its Newport facility and 70 in Cardiff were at risk of being cut as part of the general global job cuts. Panasonic had announced earlier that it would lay off arounf 15,000 worldwide staff.

The trade union Unite has now confirmed in a BBC report that it has entered a 90-day consultation period. Panasonic currently employs 413 staff in Newport, making telephone systems - a facility, where 139 jobs are likely to be lost. In Cardiff, 70 of the currently 640 staff could be laid off. Only the microwave oven division would be affected by the decision.