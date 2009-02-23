Mydata secures two new orders

The equipment maker Mydata has secured two new orders during the last 4 weeks. Page Electronics and General Monitors have both placed orders for new machinery.

Belgium based EMS provider Page Electronics has purchased a MYDATA MY500 solder jet printing machine. In its evaluation of MY500 and its solder jet printing technology, Page Electronics was supported by the independent research centre IMEC.



General Monitors has placed a major order for pick-and-place equipment. The order includes a MYDATA MY19e pick-and-place machine, which has 256 feeder positions, together with Agilis feeders, installation, commissioning and training.