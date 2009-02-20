Capacity adjustments at the EN ElectronicNetwork group

Due to the weak economic situation and the accompanied order postponements, the EN ElectronicNetwork group is carrying out capacity adjustments.

Nevertheless the EN ElectronicNetwork group is concentrating on optimizing processes as well as the industrialisation of new customer projects. Joachim Göddertz [Chief Executive Officer EN Electronic-Network AG]: „The previously mentioned steps make us confident to successfully manage this time with our business partners in order to jointly profit from the forthcoming upswing.“



The EN ElectronicNetwork group with about 800 employees is a German EMS-provider, based in Limburg. The group is specialised in fulfilling integrated product manufacturing and implementing development services as well as logistics concepts on behalf of their customers.