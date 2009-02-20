Rebound Electronics acquires PACvision

Independent supplier of electronic components, Rebound Technology Group Holdings Ltd, announced today an agreement under which it has acquired the open order book, stock, fixed assets and goodwill of German based PACvision AG for an undisclosed sum.

The announcement follows a quick process from which the agreement was reached to take on existing operations, staff and all of PACvisions existing European offices which will trade as the newly formed PACvision GmbH. The acquisition confirms that Rebound is on course with its plans to build increased and localised expertise and service portfolios targeted to provide real added value to its growing customer base.



With PACvision now part of the Group, Rebound can continue to expand its service offering and geographical reach by working closely with its customers and recognising the need to continually provide enhanced services. The ability to offer long term solutions and global market pricing that is both realistic and workable is core to the group’s long term strategy. PACvision will trade as an independent entity and operate from its four locations in Mönchengladbach, Ottobrunn/Munich, Ludwigsburg and Salzburg.



Commenting on the acquisition, Stephen Griffiths , Rebound’s CFO and newly appointed Managing Director of PACvision GmbH said: “This acquisition is another significant step forward in line with our strategy of working with our customers on a localised level. We believe it allows us to work more closely and truly understand their requirements. The staff at PACvision has many years of experience and a great number of existing customer relationships, PACvision GmbH currently employs 18 staff across the four sites in Germany and Austria. The group’s initial focus will be to maintain stability and develop a strategic growth plan that will enhance the services that we can offer to all of our customers”.