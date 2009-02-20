UK EMS-sector to experience hard times

The EMS-providers in the UK expect to see hard times coming their way in the 2nd quarter of 2009, the latest survey from Intellect shows.

Many companies have a rather low confidence in the market as project or order deferral seems to hinder growth in 2009. However, the gap between EMS-providers has widened; those that reported order book level above and those with an order book level below expectations, reports New Electronics. Especially larger companies are not as much affected by the situations, due to a wider customer base across several markets, the report continues.



