TTelectronics' Wales facility medical accredited

TT electronics now has 3 of its 5worldwide sites qualified for ISO 13485:2003 allowing for the manufacture of medical electronic systems. The TT electronics sites in Suzhou, China and Perry, Ohio and now Rogerstone in the UK hold this approval.

Commenting, TT electronics divisional director, John Molloy said, “TT electronics is focused on the manufacture of demanding, complex electronics systems in low to medium volumes. Medical instrumentation is a significant opportunity for us. The fact that we have achieved this approval at a third site is proof of our outstanding credentials in this market – and is evidence of our continuing investment in all of our sites around the globe.”



TT electronics in Rogerstone already fulfills internationally recognised and demanding standards for the manufacture of aircraft flight electronics, automotive electronics systems and for supplying the rail industry.



Mr. Molloy continued, “Our spread of locations in Europe, Asia and the US offers our customers the benefit of dealing with a Programme Management team based locally to them, giving access to a manufacturing capability that delivers a consistent and very high standard of quality in the geography that provides the best fit with their business objectives.”