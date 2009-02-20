Stevenage Circuits purchases Orbotech 8800i Laser Direct Imaging system

Stevenage Circuits has ordered the UK's first Paragon 8800i Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system from Orbotech. This system will replace the first gas laser system purchased in 1999, and is in addition to the current DP100 SL solid state laser system purchased in 2003.

The 8w laser system of the Paragon 8800i has improved capability to 25um line and space, and allows Stevenage Circuits to use standard plating resist, instead of LDI resist, without loss of output.



Dougal Stewart, General Manager said "with much of our high technology product requiring two or three sequential plate and bond cycles, we recognise the need to have the most accurately placed image at each stage. The LDI system is extremely precise, and can compensate the image 'on the fly' to ensure that subsequent layers have the best chance of registering to the previous stack up."



"The benefit of achieving finer features than our DP100 SL, is to future proof Stevenage Circuits for the foreseeable future. By replacing the gas laser which had high energy consumption, the Paragon 8800i reduces our carbon footprint, provides higher resolution, higher throughput, and is one step further forward in technology. With many customers seeking solutions to problems that inevitably require finer features, we feel confident we can continue to serve the market in 'Taking Technology Further", he continues.