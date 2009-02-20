Plexus Kelso facility enters into agreement with Games Warehouse

Plexus has entered into an agreement with Games Warehouse, based in the United Kingdom, to produce advanced products in its Kelso manufacturing facility.

Plexus will support the Games Warehouse scalability requirements for global production capacity in the both the UK and North America.



"By leveraging our experience in the gaming and kiosk market, and electro-mechanical equipment markets, our team is able to rapidly develop unique solutions for the emerging kiosk market. We have developed a broad service offering for this space and will continue to make further investments in this high growth market," stated Pete Whitley, Vice President, Customer Management - Industrial/Commercial. The Kelso site has recently expanded its manufacturing footprint to support the growing demand for building complex HLA products. In addition, this space will assist in supporting the growth Plexus is seeing in the European market.



"We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with Games Warehouse," stated Willie MacKinnon, UK Managing Director. "Our people are our key differentiators. The selection of the Plexus Kelso site by Games Warehouse represents a true testament to the site's experience and professionalism in delivering world-class service offerings to our customers as we continue our vision to be the best EMS Company in the world in the mid- to low-volume, higher mix segment of the market."