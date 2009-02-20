PartnerTech cautious about future in Norway

EMS-provider PartnerTech has seen good growth at its facility in Moss, Norway, in recent years. However, the facility's managing director Per Sølvberg can not guarantee anything for 2009.

Last year, PartnerTech's unit in Norway reported a turnover of 383 million NOK and a profit of 30 million NOK; this year's turnover estimate is at 400 million NOK. However, this is a quite unstable estimate, as the economic is currently experiencing an uncertain phase. "As a contract manufacturer, we are totally dependent on the performance for our customers," said Per Sølvberg.



The company employs 210 people at its facility in Moss. Additional to that, PartnerTech employs 15 leased employees and a number of temporary staff. According to Per Sølvberg, he has no plans to reduce staff numbers, as things are going well right now.