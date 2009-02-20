Jabil to close facility in USA

The EMS-provider is to close down its Billerica facility and lay off 300 employees.

Jabil is to start closing proceedures in March - the closure itself is scheduled to finish in October, reports the Boston Globe. Jabil announced in January that it would close down 10 of its facilities due to the current economic downturn. With this the EMS-provider is laying off some 3,000 employees. The facility in Billerica is to be the only complete shut down in the USA with nearly all layoffs, the report continues.