Sanmina-SCI to close US facility

The US-based EMS-provider is to close its facility in Rapid City (USA) by June this year.

The closure means that all 275 employees will be laid off. The company will retain some workers until June, other employees will be laid off when their projects and work is finished, reports the bhpioneer. The company had reduced its workforce in the facility gradually over the past few year, with the latest 50 layoffs at the beginning of the year.