New rumours about Lamitec

Did the crisis and the subsequent insolvency come not unwelcome for the company's management? An anonymous source is cited in the Augsburger Allgemeine that machinery and know-how is to be transferred to Eastern European countries.

The report goe on that the management of Lamitec-Dielektra and Lamitec-Holding are to establish a PCB production in Russia or the Ukraine. The report does not accuse the Board of Directors of illegal activities - merely of immoral activities. As reported earlier, the Lamitec CEO Dr. Waldemar Reuswich is said to have already founded a new company - the Lamitec-Medical GmbH, with headquarters in Neu-Ulm.