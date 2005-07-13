Telemobil in $60M investment

Zapp mobile telephony provider, Telemobil, is now modernizing it's network and further expanding it's operations in Romania. The company is investing about $60M.

"In 2004 we invested more than $50 million in the third phase of the same project. We hope that through this investment Zapp will be present in 240 cities and 1,500 villages, covering 6,300 Km of national road," said Cuneyt Turktan, president of Telemobil, to Business Romania. A $94M credit taken earlier this year will cover the investments.