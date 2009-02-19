Dyconex obtain ITAR registration

Dyconex , Inc the USA subsidiary of Swiss based Dyconex AG, announces that they recently have obtained their official International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration from the US Department of State, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls.

This registration documents the dedication of Dyconex to completely fulfil all regulations that control the US export and import of defense-related articles and services.



Dyconex Inc. and Dyconex AG have compliance programs to assure appropriate treatment of all ITAR information and compliance with ITAR license conditions. Dyconex Inc. staff and US sales representatives are prepared to work with customers on ITAR governed defense articles and projects