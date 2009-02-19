Leoni wins large order from Cummins

The wire, cable and wiring systems specialist Leoni has won a large order from engine manufacturer Cummins. The agreement states that Leoni will equip a variety of diesel engines with wiring harnesses for five years.

Cummins designs, manufactures, sells and services diesel engines and related technology around the world. Leoni has been supplying the company headquartered in Columbus, USA, with several types of wiring systems for more than 10 years. Recently, both companies signed a new sourcing agreement. According to this, Leoni will supply engine wiring harnesses globally for several Cummins product series until 2012.



The long-term cooperation between Leoni and Cummins exists since 1997, when Leoni purchased the Cummins Electronics Division harness business. Ever since, there has been a strong technical and engineering relationship. “We are proud that Cummins continuously relies on Leoni as their global supplier of wiring harnesses. Thanks to our worldwide footprint and vast engineering experience we are able to meet our customers’ requirements in innovation and know-how, but also in flexibility and quality”, states Uwe H. Lamann, member of the Leoni Management Board in charge of the Wiring Systems division.