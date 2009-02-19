Jabil to delay new headquarter building

The EMS-provider will delay the building of its new headquarters in St.Petersburg, Florida. The company has asked state officials to delay the construction by two more years.

The Florida state, St. Petersburg and Pinellas County promised $34 million in incentives to Jabil, which in turn promised to invest $50 million in a new headquarter. Jabil was to start the construction this year, but instead laid off 383 employees in the 4Q of 2008.



However, initial agreements offer the possibility of a one-time-delay, tampabay.com states. State officials were currently reviewing the request - made on January 30, 2009 - but had not reached a decision yet, the report continues.