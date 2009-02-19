Plexus will not cut jobs in Scotland

The EMS-provider stated that the opening of a new facility in Romania will not impact on the number of jobs in Scotland.

The US-based EMS-provider Plexus employs 245 manufacturing staff at Kelso and 23 design centre staff in Livingston. However, the jobs will not be affected by the transition of some business to Romania, reports the BBC. Reason for this are two contracts worth about £18m a year.